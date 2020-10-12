Health department offering free flu shots at Gwinnett early voting locations

Early voters can check two things off their checklists at some in-person Gwinnett County polling places over the next few weeks.
Starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Gwinnett County Health Department will be offering free flu shots at the county elections office in Lawrenceville every weekday through the end of early voting, Oct. 30. The shots will be available while the polling place is open, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The health department will also hold at least three days of free flu vaccination at Lenora Park, George Pierce Park and the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, which also serve as early in-person voting locations. Those days have not yet been finalized.
The health department is actively encouraging all county residents to get vaccinated before the annual flu season ramps up. The flu shares many symptoms in common with COVID-19, and both can lead to hospitalization in severe cases.
“The flu shot is more important than ever this season,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director for Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments, in a press release. “The flu vaccine provides another layer of protection to our prevention strategies. Even if you get the flu, if you are vaccinated, your risk of severe complications from the flu or COVID-19 will be much less.”
Vaccines at early voting locations will be free of charge, but people will be asked to provide their health insurance information if they are insured. That will help the health department cover some of the costs of the vaccines, the department said in the release. Nobody who provides their insurance information will be billed for the shot, according to the department.
The Gwinnett County elections office is located at 445 Grayson Hwy in Lawrenceville. The Lenora Park voting location is located at 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville. The George Pierce Park voting location is located at 55 Buford Hwy in Suwanee, and the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds are located at 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy in Lawrenceville.