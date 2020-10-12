Health department offering free flu shots at Gwinnett early voting locations

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Gwinnett County Health Department will be offering free flu shots at the county elections office in Lawrenceville every weekday through the end of early voting, Oct. 30. The shots will be available while the polling place is open, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The health department will also hold at least three days of free flu vaccination at Lenora Park, George Pierce Park and the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, which also serve as early in-person voting locations. Those days have not yet been finalized.