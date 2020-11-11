Gwinnett elections board proposes early voting periods for runoffs

“This will be an extremely unusual runoff, maybe the most unusual runoff this state has ever seen,” Gwinnett elections board member Stephen Day said, referencing the anticipated high turnout in January.

The plan approved Tuesday would have at least eight early voting locations open seven days a week, however voting would not be held on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Seven locations — indoor facilities at Bogan Park, Dacula Park, George Pierce Park, Lenora Park, Lucky Shoals Park, Mountain Park Park and Shorty Howell Park — would be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The main elections office would be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Because the December runoff for public service commissioner is just three weeks away, the quick turnaround limits the number of days counties can hold early in-person voting, Elections Supervisor Kristi Royston said. Georgia’s general election results have not yet been certified — the deadline to do so is Nov. 20 — and will undergo a recount, both steps that could limit the amount of local staff available for the December runoff.

The plan approved by the elections board Tuesday night would hold in-person early voting at the county elections office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 22, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 through 25. The plan is also subject to approval by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners.

Elections board member Alice O’Lenick drew criticism from multiple members of the public watching the videoconference meeting for her comments about voter interest in the public service commissioner runoff. O’Lenick proposed the county hold only four days of early voting and at only one polling place, saying election workers needed to focus on the larger January runoff for the U.S. Senate seats.

“Let’s be frank, all right, please. It’s public service commissioner. Nobody even knows who the public service commissioner is and what they do besides go out to dinner with Georgia Power,” O’Lenick said. “I’m sure both people really want to win that race, but I really don’t think the general population is that excited about a public service commission runoff.”

Among the critics was Marlene Taylor-Crawford, a local activist.

“I am upset abut the fact that I’m hearing someone make a determination of what race she thinks is critical, big enough for someone to want to come out for,” Taylor-Crawford said. “I’m not understanding what gives a person the authority, the gall to even say something like that regarding the public service commissioner. ... I’m very disturbed about what I’m hearing today.”