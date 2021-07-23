Gwinnett County to hold back-to-school vaccination drive

Gwinnett County will give backpacks filled with school supplies to the first 50 kids at a back-to-school family fun day and vaccination drive intended to keep case rates down before school starts in less than a month.
Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale County Health Departments will administer Pfizer vaccines 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday at Best Friend Park in Norcross. Appointments will not be necessary.
Students and their parents will be able to sit inside a firetruck and meet officials from various county departments. Free food will be offered at the event.
COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone age 12 or older in Georgia. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized for children between the ages of 12 and 17.
Students in Gwinnett County schools will return for the first day of school on August 4. Gwinnett County Public Schools and Buford City Schools will not require students to wear face masks.