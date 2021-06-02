Gwinnett County police need more space, chief says

In addition to greater space at headquarters, West said the police department needs a SWAT and bomb squad building for training along with a maintenance building to handle vehicle work. There’s also a need for more parking, including covert parking for undercover officers.

The expansion of just the headquarters building, he said, could cost more than $65 million. While the other projects have already been funded, no money has been set aside for that project.

Most of the proposed expansions are in the planning stage; construction on the training center is expected to start in July and be finished next year. That project, at 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville, will have offices, training rooms, and a multipurpose room with a physical ability course.

The expansion requests come as many places are experiencing an increase in crime, and as local governments respond to calls to change policing practices. Earlier this year, Gwinnett County created a Police Citizen’s Advisory Board that aims to improve the public’s understanding of policing, while acting as a forum for resident concerns about law enforcement.

West told commissioners that about half the county’s recruits quit before becoming officers, some because of outside pressure from friends and loved ones. He said a better workspace might encourage more people to stay.

“Any time you can show folks the capabilities of the environment they’ll work in, it’s an advantage,” he said.

The county’s police department has 905 authorized police officers, and additional employees throughout the organization. It’s the second-largest police department in the state.