Gwinnett County airport ‘phasing in’ runway closure for resurfacing

The runway at Gwinnett County’s airport, Briscoe Field, will start a phased closure Aug. 31 to make way for a resurfacing project.
The airport does not handle any commercial flights, but saw 127,285 take-offs and landings in 2019. Private pilots with smaller aircrafts, corporate jets as large as the Gulfstream V and the Gwinnett County Police Department’s helicopters regularly use Briscoe Field. It’s also a facility where people can take flight lessons.
The runway will still be available for aircraft traffic until Sept. 8, but the length available will be reduced from 6,000 feet to 3,700 feet, according to county spokeswoman Heather Sawyer. This could cause larger planes to use other airports in the area, like DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee or Charlie Brown Field in northwest Atlanta.
From Sept. 8 until the project’s completion, the runway at Briscoe Field will be completely closed.
The resurfacing project is expected to last until mid-October, Sawyer said. The timeline could be affected if weather disrupts work on the runway, Sawyer said. The $5.2 million project is funded fully by the Federal Aviation Administration, and the county does not expect the downtime to cause any loss of revenue.