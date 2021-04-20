Gwinnett commissioners limit scope of future ethics complaints

The new version better defines the ethical standards that are subject to ethics board hearings, county attorney Mike Ludwiczak told commissioners. They separate aspirational statements about ethical behavior from enforceable ethics provisions, like disclosing confidential information or threatening officials or employees.

“In order to proceed to a hearing, the complaint now has to allege a violation of one of those specific standards,” Ludwiczak said.

The new ordinance also limits those who can make a complains to any county resident, any county employee or any business with a physical presence in the county or that transacts business with the county.

Other changes include a $250 per day payment for members of the ethics board and the addition of an oath of office for board members. And it says complaints can’t be processed or filed once someone is out of office or no longer employed by the county.

David Will, an attorney who chaired the ethics board for the two most recent cases, said he thought Gwinnett officials had seen the effects of having a broad ordinance, and decided to change its focus to be more enforceable. He was in favor of many of the changes, but thought county officials should still be subject to complaints even after they left office or employment.

Some experts had concerns about parts of the ordinance, like Carla Miller, the president of CityEthics, who said she wished the county hadn’t restricted who can make a complaint.

But others said even with some outstanding concerns, the changes were largely beneficial.

Edward Queen, a faculty member at the Emory University Center for Ethics, said the proposed changes help make a murky ordinance clearer by focusing on compliance.

“It’s as good a rewrite as I think they can make,” he said. “They’re going to learn as they do.”