Gwinnett Chamber endorses county’s November transit referendum

The county’s existing transit system consists entirely of buses, with routes concentrated in the southern and eastern parts of Gwinnett. While the coronavirus pandemic has eased traffic across the metro area, Gwinnett’s typical rush hour congestion is notoriously severe.

The transit plan up for a vote on Nov. 3 would add more bus routes and bus rapid transit, which is similar to light rail but cheaper to install. Bus rapid transit routes usually have dedicated lanes to reduce the impact of traffic fluctuation on travel times. MARTA would only operate the single heavy rail stop; Gwinnett County would operate the rest of the system, and would have the freedom to choose an operating partner if they wish.

Voters will decide whether the county can institute a 1% sales tax for the next 30 years to fund the transit plan on the general election ballot. Early voting begins Oct. 12.