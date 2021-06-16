Gwinnett center offering coronavirus vaccinations in under-served area

Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee, said in a statement those areas have fewer health providers and pharmacies, making the vaccine harder to come by.

“This is not just about the health of an individual but the health of our community,” she said.

County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said she hopes the program helps reach more residents, as the White House pushes for more people to receive vaccinations ahead of the July 4 holiday.

“We have a ways to go to get to 70% next month,” Hendrickson said.

The Georgia Department of Public Health shows 40% of Gwinnett residents are fully vaccinated, while 46% have at least one vaccine dose.

“Ease of access is one of the keys to vaccinating more people in our community,” Commissioner Jasper Watkins said in a statement.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled using TriStar Health: Eastside Medical Center COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (signupgenius.com) or VaccineFinder.org. Walk-ins are also welcomed.