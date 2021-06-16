Gwinnett center offering coronavirus vaccinations in under-served area

The Eastside Medical Center in Gwinnett County is opening two days a week to vaccinate residents against the coronavirus.
On Tuesdays and Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Moderna vaccinations will be available for anyone 18 or older.
There are 25 slots available each hour, and while appointments are available, they are not necessary.
The COVID-19 vaccinations will take place at 1800 Tree Lane Suite 250 in Snellville. As demand increases, more days will be added.
The county plans to apply for money available through the American Rescue Plan to help reach underserved populations and areas in the southern part of the county that have been lagging in vaccine access.
Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee, said in a statement those areas have fewer health providers and pharmacies, making the vaccine harder to come by.
“This is not just about the health of an individual but the health of our community,” she said.
County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said she hopes the program helps reach more residents, as the White House pushes for more people to receive vaccinations ahead of the July 4 holiday.
“We have a ways to go to get to 70% next month,” Hendrickson said.
The Georgia Department of Public Health shows 40% of Gwinnett residents are fully vaccinated, while 46% have at least one vaccine dose.
“Ease of access is one of the keys to vaccinating more people in our community,” Commissioner Jasper Watkins said in a statement.
Vaccination appointments can be scheduled using TriStar Health: Eastside Medical Center COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (signupgenius.com) or VaccineFinder.org. Walk-ins are also welcomed.