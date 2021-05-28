Gwinnett business program for formerly incarcerated accepting applications

Applications are due Sunday for a Gwinnett County entrepreneurship program for the formerly incarcerated.
The New Start Entrepreneurship Incubator is a six-month program to help people who have been incarcerated start their own businesses. It’s run through the county library.
The first cohort is finishing this summer. The second cohort, which will accept as many as 15 people, begins in July.
The program helps participants develop a business idea, create a business plan and provides them with mentorship opportunities.
The program includes monthly, in-person meetings. Participants receive a laptop and a mobile hotspot to help them with access to technology for the duration of the program.
To apply, see https://www.gwinnettpl.org/adults/new-start-entrepreneurship-incubator/
For more information about the program, call 770-978-5154 or see https://www.gwinnettpl.org/adults/new-start-entrepreneurship-incubator/.