Gwinnett bills would raise chair’s salary, remake elections board

Other local elected officials largely make more than Hendrickson. DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond makes $174,053 annually, while Cobb County chairwoman Lisa Cupid’s salary is $140,631. Fulton County is the outlier, where part-time Chairman Robb Pitts makes $50,735 a year.

Legislation that would remake the county’s elections board will also be considered by state legislators. The board came under fire after the current chair, Alice O’Lenick, was quoted in the Gwinnett Daily Post saying she was “like a dog with a bone” in her focus on changing some elections laws, including those regulating absentee by mail voting and ballot drop boxes.

“They don’t have to change all of them, but they’ve got to change the major parts of them so that we at least have a shot at winning,” she said at a Republican Party meeting.

Legislators said they were concerned that the current board was unconstitutional because members were named by political parties and not by elected officials. Democrats and Republicans alike appoint two members while a fifth, nonpartisan member is selected by the other members.

The proposal to reconstitute the board would require the executive committees of both the Republican and Democratic parties to submit three names to the county commission within 30 days of there being an opening on the board. Commissioners would appoint two people from each list.

If no lists are submitted, commissioners could appoint who they wanted. A fifth member of the board would be appointed by the commission without regard to party.

If the county leadership fails to appoint someone within 60 days of an opening, the chief Superior Court judge will appoint members.

Election board members could be removed with a majority vote of the board of commissioners.

County commissioners also support the measure, though Republican lawmakers expressed concern at a local delegation meeting that the board of commissioners would have too much power over the elections board.

Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, said he was concerned that the election board’s makeup was being changed only because Democrats took control of the county commission for the first time in decades. He pushed for changes that would “stand the test of time” and proposed having a nonpartisan elected official, like a judge, appoint the fifth member.

Democrats pushed back on his assessment, saying that bills in other counties — that Efstration and others had voted for — would eliminate bipartisan election boards there. Rep. Shelly Hutchinson, D-Lawrenceville, said the Gwinnett bill was modeled after those in other counties that members of the delegation had already voted in favor of.

If the measure is approved by both houses, the new board will be formed July 1.