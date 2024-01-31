Gwinnett awards $7 million in grants to small businesses

Gwinnett County recently announced that it has awarded more than $7.1 million in grant funds to 1,075 small businesses that were negatively affected during the pandemic.

Grants were awarded through the Gwinnett Small Business Grant Program, which was created to help small business owners who experienced income loss or increased costs throughout the pandemic, a county press release said.

“Small businesses played a pivotal role during the pandemic by providing essential products, goods, and services to residents,” Planning and Development Director Matt Dickison said in the statement.