Gwinnett animal shelter earns recognition for saving lives

Finding homes for abandoned pets is not always an easy task. Even so, Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement recently received a Lifesaving Award for Collective Impact from Best Friends Animal Society, a national no-kill animal welfare organization.
Gwinnett has consistently maintained at least a 90 percent animal placement rate, saving approximately 96 percent of the animals in its care last year and 95 percent this year to date.
The team at the shelter has also assisted local shelters with best practices, grown its rescue and foster family partners, increased community education and outreach programs, hosted vaccination clinics and hired an animal behaviorist this past year.
“We strive to provide animals a safe and healthy environment, encourage responsible pet ownership and maintain a healthy pet population,” Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division Director Davis said. “We feel honored to receive this prestigious award, which encourages us to continue our efforts to create a compassionate animal-friendly community.”
Information about current adoption hours and fees: www.GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com.