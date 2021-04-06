Gwinnett accepts park donation, buys store for records storage

Nearly 90 acres of the former Northwoods Golf Club was donated to Gwinnett County last month for use as a passive park.
County commissioners accepted the Duluth-area donation of 88 acres east of Pleasant Hill Road from Benjamin Wood and Anthony Wood. They also gave the county access to the land-locked property via Club Drive.
In a statement, Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said the donation could help fill in gaps in recreation opportunities in that area.
“This land will be a welcome addition to our world-class park system,” she said.
The land has small wooded areas, some wetlands and hills. The county may use it as part of a trail that can connect nearby residents to Gwinnett Place Mall and the surrounding area, or to connect to other trails that are in the works.
Separately, the county bought a former Ingles grocery store at 1050 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville. Officials will renovate the space to be used as a records retention and management facility.
The government paid $5.2 million for 11.3 acres, including the 87,393-square-foot store.
The existing Records Management Center at 455 Grayson Highway is nearing capacity. The new building will house records for courts and county departments as well as supplies for Gwinnett’s Office of Emergency Management.