Gwinnett absentee ballots in the mail, drop boxes now open

The county has already sent out more than 84,000 ballots for the January runoff, county spokesman Joe Sorenson said. In the general election, 115,189 voters submitted absentee ballots.

Once voters receive and fill out their absentee ballots, they can be submitted in two ways. Voters can mail their ballot to the county elections office in the pre-addressed envelope that comes with it, or place their ballot in one of 23 drop boxes across the county. The drop boxes are open 24 hours a day until 7 p.m. on Jan. 5, when Election Day polls officially close.