Gwinnett absentee ballots in the mail, drop boxes now open

10/13/2020 - Lawrenceville, Georgia - A Gwinnett County resident places his mail-in ballot inside an official drop box on the second day of early voting at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections building in Lawrenceville, Tuesday, October 13, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Amanda C. Coyne, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

If you’ve applied for an absentee ballot in Gwinnett County, check your mailbox. It could arrive any day now.

The county has already sent out more than 84,000 ballots for the January runoff, county spokesman Joe Sorenson said. In the general election, 115,189 voters submitted absentee ballots.

Once voters receive and fill out their absentee ballots, they can be submitted in two ways. Voters can mail their ballot to the county elections office in the pre-addressed envelope that comes with it, or place their ballot in one of 23 drop boxes across the county. The drop boxes are open 24 hours a day until 7 p.m. on Jan. 5, when Election Day polls officially close.

Absentee ballots can be requested through Friday, Jan. 1. The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office encourages those voting by mail to return their absentee ballot as soon as possible to ensure it arrives on time; the county must receive absentee ballots by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Jan. 5, in order for them to be counted. The secretary of state’s office has published a detailed guide to voting absentee on its website.

Voters must be registered by Tuesday, Dec. 7 in order to participate in the Jan. 5 runoff. Absentee ballots can be requested by contacting the county elections office or online through the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

Ballot drop boxes can be found at the following locations:

Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road, Buford

Buford-Sugar Hill Branch Library, 2100 Buford Highway, Buford

Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Avenue, Dacula

Dacula Branch Library, 265 Dacula Road, Dacula

Hamilton Mill Branch Library, 3690 Braselton Highway, Dacula

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

Duluth Branch Library, 3840 Duluth Park Lane, Duluth

Grayson Branch Library, 700 Grayson Parkway, Grayson

Gwinnett Voter Registrations & Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200, Lawrenceville

Collins Hill Branch Library, 455 Camp Perrin Road, Lawrenceville

Five Forks Branch Library, 2780 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville Branch Library, 1001 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville

Lilburn Branch Library, 4817 Church Street NW, Lilburn

Mountain Park Branch Library, 1210 Pounds Road, Lilburn

Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross

Norcross Branch Library, 6025 Buford Highway, Norcross

Peachtree Corners Branch Library, 5570 Spalding Drive, Peachtree Corners

Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville

Centerville Branch Library, 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville

Snellville Branch Library, 2740 Lenora Church Road, Snellville

Mountain Park Aquatic Center,1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee

Suwanee Branch Library, 361 Main Street, Suwanee

