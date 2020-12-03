Gwinnett absentee ballots in the mail, drop boxes now open

If you’ve applied for an absentee ballot in Gwinnett County, check your mailbox. It could arrive any day now.
The county has already sent out more than 84,000 ballots for the January runoff, county spokesman Joe Sorenson said. In the general election, 115,189 voters submitted absentee ballots.
Once voters receive and fill out their absentee ballots, they can be submitted in two ways. Voters can mail their ballot to the county elections office in the pre-addressed envelope that comes with it, or place their ballot in one of 23 drop boxes across the county. The drop boxes are open 24 hours a day until 7 p.m. on Jan. 5, when Election Day polls officially close.
Absentee ballots can be requested through Friday, Jan. 1. The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office encourages those voting by mail to return their absentee ballot as soon as possible to ensure it arrives on time; the county must receive absentee ballots by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Jan. 5, in order for them to be counted. The secretary of state’s office has published a detailed guide to voting absentee on its website.
Voters must be registered by Tuesday, Dec. 7 in order to participate in the Jan. 5 runoff. Absentee ballots can be requested by contacting the county elections office or online through the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
Ballot drop boxes can be found at the following locations:
Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road, Buford
Buford-Sugar Hill Branch Library, 2100 Buford Highway, Buford
Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Avenue, Dacula
Dacula Branch Library, 265 Dacula Road, Dacula
Hamilton Mill Branch Library, 3690 Braselton Highway, Dacula
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth
Duluth Branch Library, 3840 Duluth Park Lane, Duluth
Grayson Branch Library, 700 Grayson Parkway, Grayson
Gwinnett Voter Registrations & Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200, Lawrenceville
Collins Hill Branch Library, 455 Camp Perrin Road, Lawrenceville
Five Forks Branch Library, 2780 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville Branch Library, 1001 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville
Lilburn Branch Library, 4817 Church Street NW, Lilburn
Mountain Park Branch Library, 1210 Pounds Road, Lilburn
Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross
Norcross Branch Library, 6025 Buford Highway, Norcross
Peachtree Corners Branch Library, 5570 Spalding Drive, Peachtree Corners
Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville
Centerville Branch Library, 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville
Snellville Branch Library, 2740 Lenora Church Road, Snellville
Mountain Park Aquatic Center,1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain
George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee
Suwanee Branch Library, 361 Main Street, Suwanee