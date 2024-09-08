Gridlock Guy: Cheers to my wonderful 95.5 WSB colleagues

These are tough words to put to paper: My days as a traffic reporter at 95.5 WSB have come to an end.

Friday, Sept. 6, was my last day on the air at the only full-time job I have ever had. WSB, then just on 750 AM, allowed me to join as an intern in 2004, and, 10 years later, join Smilin’ Mark McKay as an anchor in the Skycopter after the tragic death of our hero, Captain Herb Emory.

I gave WSB a lot and the station gave me just as much, if not more.

Because of WSB, the Traffic Team and I have been able to maintain a consistent voice to Atlanta drivers, as other stations have made changes. We still fly above traffic, operate a 24/7 Traffic Center, run our own Triple Team Traffic Alerts App, and have multiple ways to join other departments to serve the community.

We have covered numerous infamous traffic incidents in my time: this June’s bus hijacking, COVID-19 traffic in 2020, 2017′s I-85 bridge collapse, 2014′s Snowmageddon, 2009′s 500-year floods, 2008′s Downtown Atlanta tornado, and 2007′s horrific Bluffton University bus crash, and numerous presidential visits.

Those events or times stand out, but what we are empowered to do day in and day out for the normal rush hours is what really sets the team apart and has helped drive me for 20 years.

I say “we,” but the correct sentence, strangely, now should say “they.”

Smilin’ Mark McKay will continue anchoring in the Skycopter, alongside stalwarts Ashley Frasca, Mike Shields, Alex Williams, Veronica Harrell, Mike Boozer, Andrew Cicco, Coby Dawkins, Jackson Heaton, Sydney Darden, and more.

I am still going to listen (heck, I will be a daily commuter now) and will still hit them up for insights we cover in this column.

Speaking of, 95.5 WSB, part of Cox Media Group, the former parent company of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, also graciously allowed me to take over for the original “Gridlock Guy,” the great Mark Arum.

Arum and I had many good years together when he anchored traffic on Channel 2 Action News and produced for him. I still emulate his delivery and will treasure those times.

Thanks to the kind management of this newspaper, I will continue writing “Gridlock Guy” and trying to find new angles on the ever-complex Atlanta commuter-scape weekly.

So, why leave a gig that I obviously enjoy and am so passionate about? I am at what many would consider the midpoint of my career. I am 38 and have done some version of this job since age 18. As the business has changed, I have felt the God-inspired tension inside me to see where else I can help others. I have been helping push a rock up a steep mountain and now is the time to find a new rock. The old rock is in great hands with McKay and the team.

I will still continue with NASCAR radio play-by-play duties for several races in 2025 on Performance Racing Network and Motor Racing Network. And I will still co-host the “Five to Go Podcast” with Devin Kupka and Dan Elliott.

That said, nothing will replace the adrenaline of being in the trench with my teammates covering breaking news and traffic on 95.5 WSB and Channel 2. They are family forever.

I owe major thanks to Captain Herb Emory, who met me three days after graduating from Lakeside High School, made me an intern that day, and never stopped believing in me. Pete Spriggs, our programming director for many years, spent so much time mentoring and encouraging me. He and his family, along with Emory’s widow Karen, are lifelong friends.

Thanks to those that believed in me long before convention said they should: Chris Camp, Ben Reed, and Donna Hall. Thank you to my mom, who sent a Hail Mary email to Emory 20 years ago that led to my meeting “The Captain.” And thanks to the rest of my family, who have had to put up with the swings of crazy radio life.

My wife, Momo, deserves a medal for riding this radio roller coaster. She literally had to Google me when we met, because there are no helicopter traffic reporters in Germany.

And thank you to everyone that reads here and listens on 95.5 WSB — you make this possible and I love hearing from you and helping serve you.

Lastly, thank you, Jesus, for your hope, your promise and your protection.

Cheers to great memories and what will be a bright future. Depend on it.

Doug Turnbull has covered Atlanta traffic for over 20 years. Contact him at fireballturnbull@gmail.com.