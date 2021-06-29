Greg Perry takes over as Snellville police chief

The new chief also wants to increase training for his officers and do what he can to retain them. Unlike other police forces, Snellville’s department is currently fully staffed with 47 sworn officers, he said.

“We’ve always tried to have a department that took care of their officers in a way that they felt empowered to do their job and felt they were supported,” Perry said. “Because we were able to do that, I think we’ve been able to retain a lot of good officers.”

Caption Snellville Mayor Barbara Bender (R) administers the oath of office for Police Chief Greg Perry with his wife, Katie, by his side on Monday, June 28, 2021. (Tyler Wilkins / tyler.wilkins@ajc.com)

Perry will serve as the successor to Roy Whitehead, who served as police chief for 17 years. David Matson, who has worked with the department since 2003, will take over as assistant police chief.

“It’s impossible to fill shoes like him,” Perry said. “He is pretty much an icon when it comes to chiefs around our area and even throughout the country... He has set us up to be successful (and) made my job easier by how well he did it.”

Perry has received several awards and recognitions from Gwinnett County and national organizations. Perry, 46, moved to Gwinnett County with his parents in 1980. He still resides in the area with his wife, Katie, and daughter, Rebecca.

“... We’ve already seen what Greg’s going to do, and it’s going to be an outstanding job,” said Mayor Pro Tem Dave Emanuel. “I think it’s something Roy’s going to look back on and be proud of.”