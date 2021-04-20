Grayson Farmacy to start selling locally grown produce this summer

The store will prioritize preserving the historic face of the buildings while remodeling the interior, Hawkins said. It will offer a porch with rocking chairs and hanging plants, Hawkins said, hoping to mimic the “welcoming feeling” of roadside farmers markets with front porches for customers to sit and chat.

“I don’t think there’s a brick-and-mortar store that’s like this (in the Gwinnett County area) that’s locally owned and operated that specializes in all local produce,” said Hawkins, who resides in Grayson. “I think that we are going to fill a niche that’s not been filled before, as we have several produce stands around the area but nothing in Grayson proper.”

Tentatively, the store hours will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.