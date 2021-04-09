Gov. Kemp to address Cobb County business leaders following MLB All-Star exit

Kemp has criticized the MLB for caving to liberal lies and for ignoring the consequences of the decision to the local community.

The Chamber’s event, which will be held at the Cobb Galleria Centre from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., is sold out. But the public can view it on the Chamber’s Facebook page starting at noon.

Kemp will talk about his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, workforce development, small businesses, transportation and the military, the Chamber spokeswoman said.

The amount of lost economic impact from the relocation of the All-Star game is unclear. Economists have told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it could be minimal. Cobb Travel and Tourism, on the other hand, put the figure at nearly $100 million. Travel and Tourism officials haven’t said how they calculated their estimate.