Google Fiber adding 2-gigabit speeds in Atlanta

Google Fiber is getting a speed bump in metro Atlanta.
The Web giant earlier this week launched 2-gig service in the area, adding to the 1-gig Internet speeds it has offered since 2016. The cost: $70 for 1-gigabit download speeds and $100 for 2-gigs.
“Google Fiber has always set the bar on speed and customer service — and now we’re taking the next step in the evolution of internet speed,” the company said when it first announced its intention to offer the new speeds in September.
“With so many people working and learning from home, they need extra speed that allows everyone in their house the freedom to do what they need and what they want to do online all at the same time,” Google said.
Atlanta offers 1-gig service across through several Internet providers, including Comcast and AT&T. Comcast also offers 2-gigabit service.
Atlanta is the latest city in Google Fiber’s footprint to offer 2 gigabit service, joining Nashville and Huntsville, Ala.