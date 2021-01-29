Google Fiber adding 2-gigabit speeds in Atlanta

The Web giant earlier this week launched 2-gig service in the area, adding to the 1-gig Internet speeds it has offered since 2016. The cost: $70 for 1-gigabit download speeds and $100 for 2-gigs.

“Google Fiber has always set the bar on speed and customer service — and now we’re taking the next step in the evolution of internet speed,” the company said when it first announced its intention to offer the new speeds in September.