Go today: Mercedes-Benz Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site is closing

Today is the last day to get your COVID-19 vaccine at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The home of the Falcons and Atlanta United is ending its run as a multi-week mega-site supplied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency — the only one in the Southeast. They had capacity to do 42,000 shots a week.
The Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency tweeted at 10:20 a.m. that they were a mere 175 people away from 300,000 jabs.
The Pfizer vaccine is free to all people age 12 and older who walk up, even without an appointment. Parking is free.
For those who’ve waited in line at Waffle House, it’s obvious that reservations and appointments make logistics easier. But Fulton has seen success with its take-all-comers approach, which has helped them reach populations with more fluid schedules.
Those interested can head to the stadium until 5 p.m. today.
For those who can’t make it today, there will still be walk-up appointments available in Fulton after Monday: https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/covidvaccine.
Credit: WSBTV Videos