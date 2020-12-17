Give a socially distanced wave to Santa this weekend in College Park

A respiratory pandemic has upended every facet of life, but College Park is trying to let people still partake in Christmas cheer.
Santa Claus is doing socially distanced drive-by appearances on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. There will also be a firetruck.
The event starts around Main Street at Vesta Avenue and ends at City Hall.
Here’s a schedule of where and when you can catch Santa:
» Main Street: 11 to 11:10 a.m.
» Vesta Avenue: 11:15 a.m.
» Camp Creek Parkway: 11:20 a.m.
» Herschel Road: 11:30 a.m.
» Old National Highway: 11:40 a.m.
» Godby Road: 11:50 a.m.
» West Fayetteville Road: 12:10 p.m.
» Riverdale Road: 12:20 p.m.
» Sullivan Road: 12:30 p.m.
» Embarcadero Club Apartments (2210 Sullivan Road): 12:40 p.m.
» City Hall (3667 Main St.): 1 p.m.