Give a socially distanced wave to Santa this weekend in College Park

A young boy watches as a reflected, social distant Santa waves while visiting Santa's Garage on top of a parking deck near Soldier Field in Chicago on Dec. 10, 2020. In this socially distant holiday season, Santa Claus is still coming to towns (and shopping malls) across America but with a few 2020 rules in effect. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A respiratory pandemic has upended every facet of life, but College Park is trying to let people still partake in Christmas cheer.

Santa Claus is doing socially distanced drive-by appearances on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. There will also be a firetruck.

The event starts around Main Street at Vesta Avenue and ends at City Hall.

Here’s a schedule of where and when you can catch Santa:

» Main Street: 11 to 11:10 a.m.

» Vesta Avenue: 11:15 a.m.

» Camp Creek Parkway: 11:20 a.m.

» Herschel Road: 11:30 a.m.

» Old National Highway: 11:40 a.m.

» Godby Road: 11:50 a.m.

» West Fayetteville Road: 12:10 p.m.

» Riverdale Road: 12:20 p.m.

» Sullivan Road: 12:30 p.m.

» Embarcadero Club Apartments (2210 Sullivan Road): 12:40 p.m.

» City Hall (3667 Main St.): 1 p.m.

Santa Claus is visiting College Park for socially distanced drive-by visits on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Courtesy the City of College Park)
