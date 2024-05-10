Georgia’s Piedmont Bank to be bought by mid-Atlantic lender

United Bank is not related to an existing Georgia-based United Bank, which has 16 locations, including its home office in Zebulon, south of Atlanta.

The United-Piedmont deal will make the combined company the nation’s 39th largest banking company in terms of the value of its stock. Much of its growth has been through acquisition and Piedmont represents its 34th purchase of another bank, officials said.

Piedmont has assets of approximately $2.1 billion in assets and 16 locations. Piedmont reported $1.65 billion in deposits as of June 2023, ranking as the 23rd largest bank by deposits in Georgia, according to the most recent Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data.

The $267 million value of the transaction is based on United acquiring Piedmont’s stock in exchange for shares in United.

The agreement calls for Monty Watson, currently chairman and chief executive of Piedmont, to become United’s regional president responsible for Georgia operations.

“We believe this merger will allow us to better serve our current customers and reach new audiences with enhanced products and services, all while maintaining our personalized community bank approach,” he said in a statement.

Before closing, the deal must receive approval of Piedmont shareholders and federal regulatory approvals, officials said.