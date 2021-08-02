Georgia judges urged to test for COVID-19 after conference

Attendees were given masks in their conference tote bags upon registration, Padgett said. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention complicated matters when it updated its recommendations for mask-wearing last Tuesday, while the conference was ongoing, he added.

Because of breakthrough infections with the highly contagious delta variant, the CDC recommended that fully vaccinated people resume wearing masks in indoor places in parts of the country where the virus is most prevalent. That was an abrupt departure from the CDC recommendations issued two months ago.

“We knew the CDC had changed its recommendations but it was still unclear to us,” said Padgett of the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

Chief Justice David Nahmias and Justices Michael Boggs, John Ellington, Shawn LaGrua and Verda Colvin were among those attending the conference. The justices, all of whom are fully vaccinated, were made aware of the positive test and are following CDC protocols since returning from the conference, court spokeswoman Kathleen Joyner said.

Judges who attended the conference were notified Sunday of their colleague’s positive test, according to emails obtained by the AJC.

“We do not know when she was exposed — she had no idea she had COVID until she recently began feeling rundown with cold-like symptoms,” Shannon Weathers of the Superior Court judges’ council wrote. “If you attended the conference and have such symptoms, we strongly urge you to be tested.”

In the message, Weathers asked judges and court administrators to “please share this important information with the judges in your circuit.”