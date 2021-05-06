Georgia Gwinnett College to offer vaccines on campus

The Lawrenceville-based college will host the mobile vaccination site at its Wellness and Recreation Center in Building F. Health providers will start administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 7.

Vaccines will continue to be administered Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. until Aug. 4. The site will be open to students, faculty, staff and the general public.