Georgia Gwinnett College to offer vaccines on campus

Georgia Gwinnett College will host a mobile vaccination site on its campus starting Friday. (Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com)
Credit: Bob Andres/bandres@ajc.com

Gwinnett County | 16 minutes ago
By Tyler Wilkins, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Gwinnett College will start giving out vaccines Friday on its campus through a partnership with the Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale County Health Departments.

The Lawrenceville-based college will host the mobile vaccination site at its Wellness and Recreation Center in Building F. Health providers will start administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 7.

Vaccines will continue to be administered Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. until Aug. 4. The site will be open to students, faculty, staff and the general public.

The site will accept walk-ins, but officials recommend anyone interested in taking the vaccine to make a reservation by emailing studentaffairs@ggc.edu. People can also make an appointment at other nearby sites online through the Georgia Department of Public Health.

