Georgia fans hoping, praying, barking that Dawgs best Bama

While talking to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, McDonald took a brief break to chant “Goooo Dawgs!” to a group of jersey-wearing Georgia fans, to which they replied: “Sic ‘em!”

He currently lives on Long Island, but his SEC sense of humor hasn’t left him — McDonald bent over to show the AJC that he had University of Alabama patch sewed onto the bottom of his overalls.

Fans — as in, those who were taken to their first Florida-Georgia game at 3 weeks old — are filling bars downtown.

About 430 miles away from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, hundreds of Georgia students waited to get into a watch party at Stegeman Coliseum.

Pablo Maliver, a political science major from Roswell, said in line that he and his family have been Georgia fans for a decade.

He said the team’s notorious struggle against Alabama coach Nick Saban was on his mind. He said winning would be “getting the monkey off our back” and “worth the bragging rights.”

He wasn’t alone.

People buzzing around Stegeman were talking about how the Braves winning the World Series in November hopefully ended the “Georgia Curse.”

Arizona Igwe, a fourth-year pharmaceutical sciences major from Snellville, was also set to watch the game from inside Stegeman.

As for a win, he said: “It would be major. We’ve spent many years here taking losses. Following the win in the MLB World Series by the Atlanta Braves, bringing another (championship) back to Georgia would be great. It would be a sigh of relief of get it done. It would feel gratifying to finally get it done after so many close losses over the past few years.”

Because those who love the Dawgs must master cautious optimism, and for good reason.

It has been 14,984 days since they last won the national championship. So why now, why should they believe when facing a Heisman-winning quarterback with plenty of weapons all led by the greatest to ever coach college football?

Well, it’s nice to have suffocating defense featuring brilliant players like Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith and Derion Kendrick. There’s no discounting a player like Stetson Bennett IV who has wanted this his whole life.

Plus, a computer thinks they have a shot. The SportsLine Projection Model put them 2.5 points ahead after simulating the game 10,000 times, and not even your grandfather watched that many Georgia games.

Follow along here for a sense of what fans are going through in Athens.