Georgia Dems call for more gun regulation following Midtown shooting

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said: “We’re monitoring activity at this time but we will provide a statement in due time.”

One state lawmaker was among residents in Midtown whose day was suddenly jolted when police enacted the shelter-in-place order. State Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Atlanta, was meeting a friend for lunch at Pasta da Pulcinella next door to where the shootings happened.

At one point while in lockdown, McLaurin tweeted: “We don’t have to live like this.”

As information on the incident was slowly released by public safety officials, familiar calls for a crack down on guns came from both local and federal Democrats.

Atlanta City Councilman Amir Farohki — whose district is home to the medical building where the shooting took place — quickly called for more restrictions.

“Gun violence has become a daily occurrence in our country,” he said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We cannot let it become normalized. The time is past due for common sense gun reform. We all deserve to feel safe everywhere.”

More than 600 miles away, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock echoed similar sentiments and took to the lectern on the floor of the Senate. He said his two children were among the many students whose schools went into lockdown on Wednesday due to the shooting.

“It is not right for us to live in a nation where nobody is safe, no matter where they are,” he said, adding that Americans aren’t safe in schools, movie theaters, workplaces or grocery stores. “And now today we can add medical facilities to that list.”

Gun safety legislation enacted during President Joe Biden’s term in office, Warnock said, doesn’t go far enough to cut down on the country’s gun violence crisis.

He urged his colleague on both sides of the aisle to do more.

“Shame on us if we allow this to happen and we do absolutely nothing,” he said.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms took to social media as details emerged that all of the victims had been women, ranging in age from 25 to 71 years old.

“I didn’t think that my heart could sink any deeper,” she said.

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, who lost her son to gun violence, said that the country’s seemingly constant string of mass shootings will continue if not addressed.

“Our nation is under siege from gun violence,” she tweeted. “It will not end until we find the courage to act. Our `leaders’ who refuse to act are complicit.”