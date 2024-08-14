Georgia airports get $38M infusion of federal funds

The fourteen Georgia cities that are benefiting from the federal funding are: Albany, Alma, Athens, Atlanta, Columbus, Dallas, Greensboro, Hampton, Milledgeville, Perry, Statesboro, Thomaston, Tifton and Valdosta.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will receive the biggest infusion at $30 million for infrastructure needs.

U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock touted the investment made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure package as a crucial step to support Georgia’s travel hubs — including the world’s busiest airport in Atlanta.

“Georgia is one of the most important aviation states in the nation,” Warnock said in a statement. Last month, the senator visited Savannah Technical College and aircraft company Gulfstream to tout additional investments made in the aviation workforce.

As part of the newly announced grants, airports in Columbus and Athens will each receive over $800,000 to buy rescue and firefighting vehicles. The Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport will also receive $800,000 for hangar construction.

“Georgia’s airports are a key driver of job creation and economic competitiveness,” said Ossoff, who added that the infrastructure law will “continue to deliver long-overdue upgrades to Georgia’s infrastructure for years to come.”

Georgia airports included in the federal grants