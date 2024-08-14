Georgia airports get $38M infusion of federal funds

Airports across the Peach State will soon be able to tap into their share of $38 million in federal funds for infrastructure upgrades.
Aviation hubs from Athens to Valdosta have been awarded grants through the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the Biden administration’s sweeping Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The financial boost is set to go toward projects like control tower improvements, terminal and taxiway upgrades, safety equipment as well as expansion efforts.
The fourteen Georgia cities that are benefiting from the federal funding are: Albany, Alma, Athens, Atlanta, Columbus, Dallas, Greensboro, Hampton, Milledgeville, Perry, Statesboro, Thomaston, Tifton and Valdosta.
Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will receive the biggest infusion at $30 million for infrastructure needs.
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock touted the investment made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure package as a crucial step to support Georgia’s travel hubs — including the world’s busiest airport in Atlanta.
“Georgia is one of the most important aviation states in the nation,” Warnock said in a statement. Last month, the senator visited Savannah Technical College and aircraft company Gulfstream to tout additional investments made in the aviation workforce.
As part of the newly announced grants, airports in Columbus and Athens will each receive over $800,000 to buy rescue and firefighting vehicles. The Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport will also receive $800,000 for hangar construction.
“Georgia’s airports are a key driver of job creation and economic competitiveness,” said Ossoff, who added that the infrastructure law will “continue to deliver long-overdue upgrades to Georgia’s infrastructure for years to come.”
Georgia airports included in the federal grants
- Hartsfield-Jackson International: $20.1 million for infrastructure upgrades; $9.7 million for terminal improvements
- Fulton County Executive: $2.4 million for apron construction
- Columbus Airport: $880,191 to purchase a rescue and firefighting vehicle
- Athens-Ben Epps Airport: $881,000 to purchase a rescue and firefighting vehicle
- Statesboro-Bullock County Airport: $881,000 for hangar construction
- Atlanta Speedway Airport: $815,432 for hangar construction
- Valdosta Regional Airport: $475,314 to repair and modernize its control tower
- Perry-Houston County Airport: $448,000 for apron reconstruction
- Henry Tift Myers Airport: $443,241 for hangar construction
- Southwest Georgia Regional Airport: $353,025 for apron expansion
- Bacon County Airport: $336,000 for runway lighting upgrades
- Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport: $294,000 for infrastructure upgrades
- Greene County Regional Airport: $144,000 for fence installation
- Baldwin County Regional Airport: $140,574 for apron construction
- Thomaston-Upson County Airport: $24,099 for infrastructure upgrades
