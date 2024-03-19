Funeral services for Locust Grove Mayor set for Thursday

Funeral services for Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price have been set for 2 p.m. Thursday at the Henry County Recreation Center, 10 Cleveland Street in Locust Grove.

Price, the Henry County city’s longtime mayor, died on Friday from “complications of a sudden illness,” according to the Locust Grove officials. Price, 79, had been mayor since 2012 and was recently re-elected to serve until 2028.

Price will lie in state at 1 p.m. prior to the funeral and interred after the services.