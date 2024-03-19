BreakingNews
Braves name Spencer Strider as opening-day starter for first time in his career
Metro Atlanta

Funeral services for Locust Grove Mayor set for Thursday

Funeral services for Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price set for Thursday.

Credit: City of Locust Grove

Credit: City of Locust Grove

Funeral services for Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price set for Thursday.
By
16 minutes ago

Funeral services for Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price have been set for 2 p.m. Thursday at the Henry County Recreation Center, 10 Cleveland Street in Locust Grove.

Price, the Henry County city’s longtime mayor, died on Friday from “complications of a sudden illness,” according to the Locust Grove officials. Price, 79, had been mayor since 2012 and was recently re-elected to serve until 2028.

Price will lie in state at 1 p.m. prior to the funeral and interred after the services.

Visitation is planned for Wednesday between 5-8 p.m. at Haisten Funeral Home, 1745 South Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Georgia Democrats playing hardball to get Medicaid expansion6h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Braves name Spencer Strider as opening-day starter for first time in his career
41m ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Atlanta Girls’ School announces pending closure
1h ago

Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill transferred to community confinement
1h ago

Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill transferred to community confinement
1h ago

Credit: Source: UPS

Here’s how much UPS CEO Carol Tomé made in total compensation in 2023
7h ago
The Latest

Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill transferred to community confinement
1h ago
Atlanta City Council gets heated over special election timeline
2h ago
Two DeKalb commission seats will stay vacant until November
4h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC Live: What’s next after the Fani Willis decision?
14h ago
Meghan Trainor bought a full-page ad to thank T-Pain for new single
21h ago
The spring equinox is here. What does that mean?
2h ago