Funds available to help senior homeowners in city of Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of the city of Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of the city of Atlanta

25 minutes ago
The city of Atlanta is still doling out funds to help senior residents make upgrades to their homes.

The Atlanta Heritage Owner Occupied Program, which provides forgivable loans up to $30,000 for legacy homeowners, is accepting applications through Friday, Sept. 22.

The citywide initiative aims at helping senior residents stay in their homes as rising prices push older and lower-income residents out of neighborhoods. Seniors and 15-year residents as well as military veterans and homeowners with disabilities are given priority for program funds.

Loans can be used toward necessary home repairs from roofs, plumbing, electrical work, siding painting and updated ADA compliance, according to the city, and are completely forgiven over the 5- or 10-year loan term.

The city’s program utilizes $22 million from the 2021 Housing Opportunity Fund.

To be eligible, the homeowner must live within the city of Atlanta — excluding the neighborhoods of Vine City and English Avenue which are eligible for a different specific homeowner assistance program. Applicants must be the primary homeowner and have lived at the property for at least five years.

The annual household income of interested applicants can not be over 60% of area median income.

Applications can be submitted through Sept. 22 online at investatlanta.com or dropped off in-person at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Application Intake Centers:

  • Bessie Branham Recreation Center – 2051 Delano Drive NE
  • CT Martin Recreational Center – 3201 MLK Jr Drive
  • Dunbar Recreation Center – 477 Windsor Street SW
  • Grove Park Recreation Center – 750 Frances Place NW
  • MLK Recreation Center – 110 Hilliard Street SE
  • Peachtree Hills Recreation Center – 308 Peachtree Hills Ave. NE
  • Rosel Fann Recreation Center – 365 Cleveland Ave. SE

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

