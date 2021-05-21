Fulton’s newest roundabout slated to open for traffic Monday

The roundabout at Campbellton and New Hope roads in South Fulton is scheduled to open Monday.
Drivers will soon be able to access three new legs of the roundabout: New Hope and Boat Rock roads along with Ga. 166. This comes after about two months of construction.
Officials also expect to open the southern intersection of New Hope and Boat Rock roads in the coming days, according to a news release from the city of South Fulton.
The cost, including acquiring right-of-way and construction, is estimated to be just under $9 million, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Roundabouts became all the rage in traffic calming throughout Georgia a few of years ago. In the decade after 2005, more than 145 roundabouts were built in the state.
Crews with GDOT ahead of the opening of this new roundabout still must finish repaving and temporary restriping.
Even with the road open, work on the intersection continues. Crews over the next few months will install curbed sidewalks, a drainage system and complete landscaping. The entire project should be done by the end of September, according to the news release.
