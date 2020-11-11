Fulton’s mobile career center coming to Roswell

Fulton County’s mobile career unit will be in Roswell next week and December to assist job seekers and people looking for career advice.
The Mobile Career Center is an extension of WorkSource Fulton and provides residents with help in job searches, resume writing, interviews, career advancement and more, a Roswell statement said.
WorkSource Fulton assists more than 10,000 residents per year with support in finding or maintaining work, the statement added. And while the on-site career center is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the mobile unit is equipped with social distancing measures as well as Wi-Fi, computer stations and printers.
The unit will be at the locations below from 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. on the following dates:
Tuesday and Dec. 2 at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street
Thursday and Dec. 9 at East Roswell Park, 9000 Fouts Road
Dec. 15 at Hembree Park, 850 Hembree Road