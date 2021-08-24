ajc logo
Fulton to host seniors voucher farmers market

Gerald Reid, seated, who has been a mainstay for more than 50 years around the Atlanta state capitol campus, sells fresh fruits and vegetables out of the back of his truck to Eddie Ferrell, right, who works for the Georgia Building Authority, along Trinity Ave in Downtown Atlanta on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Reid, 79, comes downtown every week day from Fayetteville after a stop at his local farmers market to sells produce to those passing by, including Ferrell who is a regular customer and made note that Reid was missed on Monday, when he wasn't able to come. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Gerald Reid, seated, who has been a mainstay for more than 50 years around the Atlanta state capitol campus, sells fresh fruits and vegetables out of the back of his truck to Eddie Ferrell, right, who works for the Georgia Building Authority, along Trinity Ave in Downtown Atlanta on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Reid, 79, comes downtown every week day from Fayetteville after a stop at his local farmers market to sells produce to those passing by, including Ferrell who is a regular customer and made note that Reid was missed on Monday, when he wasn't able to come. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Fulton County government is helping host multiple events to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to seniors.

The county’s department of senior services will work with the Atlanta Regional Commission to put on the Georgia Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) for those eligible age 60 and above.

The 300 vouchers will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone, according to a news release from the county. The farmer selected for this year is Georgia Roots Urban Farm.

Because of COVID-19, this will be a drive-through event. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

» Thursday, Aug. 26, at New Horizons Neighborhood Senior Center, 745 Orr St. NW Atlanta, 30314

» Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Helene S. Mills Senior Facility, 515 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. NE in Atlanta, 30312

» Thursday, Sept. 2, at Dorothy C. Benson Senior Facility, 6500 Vernon Woods Drive NE in Atlanta, 30328

For more information, please call the Senior Services STARline at 404-613-3000 or email them at seniorservices@fultoncountyga.gov.

