Fulton to host senior farmers markets during August, September

The program provides eligible seniors age 60 years and older with vouchers that can be exchanged for fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs from authorized farmers at Georgia Roots Urban Farm, according to a county news release. The 350 vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reader more about eligibility at www.senate.ga.gov/committees/Documents/WICGAFarmersMarketNutritionProgramSeniors.pdf.