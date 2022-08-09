Fulton to host senior farmers markets during August, September

Fulton County’s senior services department and the Atlanta Regional Commission are set to host the Georgia Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program four times over the next couple months.
The program provides eligible seniors age 60 years and older with vouchers that can be exchanged for fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs from authorized farmers at Georgia Roots Urban Farm, according to a county news release. The 350 vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Reader more about eligibility at www.senate.ga.gov/committees/Documents/WICGAFarmersMarketNutritionProgramSeniors.pdf.
Because of COVID-19, seniors will be able to pick up their goods via a drive-through system.
The market sites will be held at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on each day:
- Aug. 10: Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Facility, 6500 Vernon Woods Drive NE in Atlanta
- Sept. 14: Harriett G. Darnell Multipurpose Facility, 677 Fairburn Road NW in Atlanta
- Sept. 15: – Helene S. Mills Multipurpose Facility, 515 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. NE in Atlanta
Contact the Senior Services STARline at 404-613-6000 or Program Coordinator Kendra Clayton at 470-878-7322 or Kendra.Clayton@fultoncountyga.gov for more information.
