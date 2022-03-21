Hamburger icon
Fulton to host car seat safety check Friday

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Officials are hosting a car seat safety check event in southern Fulton County this Friday.

The Fulton County Board of Health along with Safe Kids Fulton Coalition and the Union City Fire Department have announced the event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the Walmart at 4735 Jonesboro Road in Union City.

Nationally certified Child Passenger Safety technicians from Union City Fire and the Fulton Health will “demonstrate the proper installation of infant car seats and booster seats and inspect them to ensure that they are in good condition and have not expired,” according to a news release.

Parents and caregivers of infants and kids up to 65 pounds are encouraged to bring their children to the event to ensure everything fits.

“Since car seats are often passed down among family and friends, we will also examine your car seat to see if it has any wear and tear and if it has expired,” said Kristin Dixon, Fulton County Board of Health Division of Health Promotion Director, in the release.

If there are defects found in the car seat, she said parents can receive a new car seat for free.

