Fulton to host car seat safety check Friday

The Fulton County Board of Health along with Safe Kids Fulton Coalition and the Union City Fire Department have announced the event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the Walmart at 4735 Jonesboro Road in Union City.

Nationally certified Child Passenger Safety technicians from Union City Fire and the Fulton Health will “demonstrate the proper installation of infant car seats and booster seats and inspect them to ensure that they are in good condition and have not expired,” according to a news release.