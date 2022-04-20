ajc logo
Fulton senior center temporarily closes due to “severe” water leaks

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Fulton County’s senior services staff have temporarily closed a Westside senior center because the building is without water.

Dogwood Senior Center, 1953 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW in Atlanta was closed after “two severe leaks” were discovered late Tuesday afternoon, according to a county news release.

The first leak was found outside the senior center near the street. The news release said officials believe the leak came from line damage sustained during sidewalk repairs. The other leak, per the news release, came from a ruptured hot water supply line located in a wall inside of the senior center.

ExploreFulton to add another site giving $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentives

A contract plumber is repairing the leaks. The outside leak will require exploratory digging. The in-wall leak “will involve more invasive tactics to complete repairs,” according to the news release.

County officials provided no timeline for when the senior would reopen.

About the Author

Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

