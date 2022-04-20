Fulton senior center temporarily closes due to “severe” water leaks

Dogwood Senior Center, 1953 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW in Atlanta was closed after “two severe leaks” were discovered late Tuesday afternoon, according to a county news release.

The first leak was found outside the senior center near the street. The news release said officials believe the leak came from line damage sustained during sidewalk repairs. The other leak, per the news release, came from a ruptured hot water supply line located in a wall inside of the senior center.