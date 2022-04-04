Fulton to add another site giving $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentives

Starting Tuesday, there will now be another place where people can get $100 gift cards for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Fulton’s newly renovated Central Library, at One Margaret Mitchell Square in Atlanta, will give out the gift cards to county residents ages 5 and older who receive their first and second vaccine doses, county communications staff announced Friday.
The site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those interested can make appointments at by calling 404-613-8150 or visiting gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/.
Here are the other locations that are giving physical gift cards unless otherwise noted:
» Adamsville Health Center
3700 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in Atlanta
Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
» College Park Health Center
1920 John Wesley Ave. in College Park
Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m
» 4700 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta (virtual gift cards)
Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
» Fulton County Government Center (virtual gift cards)
141 Pryor St. SW in Atlanta
Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
» Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center (virtual gift cards)
3900 Aviation Circle NW in Atlanta
Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
» 5710 Stonewall Tell Road in South Fulton
Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
