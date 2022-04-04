BreakingNews
16-year-old girl found dead beside East Point house identified by parents
Fulton to add another site giving $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentives

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Starting Tuesday, there will now be another place where people can get $100 gift cards for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Fulton’s newly renovated Central Library, at One Margaret Mitchell Square in Atlanta, will give out the gift cards to county residents ages 5 and older who receive their first and second vaccine doses, county communications staff announced Friday.

The site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those interested can make appointments at by calling 404-613-8150 or visiting gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/.

Here are the other locations that are giving physical gift cards unless otherwise noted:

» Adamsville Health Center

3700 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in Atlanta

Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

» College Park Health Center

1920 John Wesley Ave. in College Park

Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m

» 4700 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta (virtual gift cards)

Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

» Fulton County Government Center (virtual gift cards)

141 Pryor St. SW in Atlanta

Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

» Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center (virtual gift cards)

3900 Aviation Circle NW in Atlanta

Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

» 5710 Stonewall Tell Road in South Fulton

Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

