Fulton receives $760K in COVID-19 relief money to feed seniors

Fulton County government will now be able to feed 1,700 more seniors in need thanks to a new influx of federal COVID-19 relief money.
The Atlanta Regional Commission, or ARC, gave Fulton the money, which came from the federal CARES Act. Fulton received its own $104 million allotment from the federal government.
A portion of the seniors, defined as age 60 and up, need the food because they normally get meals at senior centers.
Since March, Fulton has provided 135,454 meals to seniors, many of which are delivered to homebound or disabled seniors.
The meals have cost the county $7.10 each and meet federal Food and Drug Administration nutrition guidelines.
Interested residents of Fulton can email seniorservices@fultoncountyga.gov or call the STARline at 404-613-6000.