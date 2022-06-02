ajc logo
Fulton mayors to meet with commissioners about tax dollars, election

The Fulton County Government Center was sporadically bustling in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, June 29, 2020. (REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

31 minutes ago

The mayors of Fulton County and county commissioners are set to meet online Friday to discuss a slate of issues dealing with taxpayer funds.

The agenda for the meeting includes updates on COVID-19, rental assistance, local sales taxes, an overview of the recent primary election and the court case backlog.

Officials started meeting regularly after mayors threatened to file an injunction against the county for what they deemed as misappropriation of federal pandemic relief dollars. The cities and the county negotiated for weeks but finally calmed down. But the meetings stayed for the sake of transparency.

ExploreFulton DA keeps eye on serious local issues as Trump case begins

Commissioners directed staff Wednesday to give mayors an update on the pandemic-caused court backlog, which has caused the county to spend tens of millions of federal dollars to assess tens of thousands of cases gumming up the judicial system. Some commissioners are worried about another backlog growing because workers aren’t clearing cases fast enough.

County officials said the meeting can be streamed live at ww.fultoncountyga.gov/watch-fgtv.

Secretary of state, others in his office to testify in front of Trump grand jury on Thursday

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

