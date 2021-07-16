Fulton honors woman killed during July 4th weekend last year

The Fulton County Board of Commissioner on Wednesday declared July 5, 2021 as “Erica Michelle Robinson Remembrance Day” to honor the one-year anniversary of her death.
The 32-year-old native Atlantan native was among the five people killed in the metro area during the July Fourth holiday weekend last year, including 8-year-old Secoreia Turner.
Robinson died following an Auburn Avenue shooting in which as many as 14 people were injured. Investigators said at the time that people had gathered to watch fireworks when a car hit a group of partygoers, sparking a fight that led to gunshots.
Robinson graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in 2005, according to Commissioner Natalie Hall, who read the proclamation Wednesday.
Hall was surrounded by about 15 people there to honor Robinson — who was honing her champion-level skills at Spades or table tennis when she wasn’t roller-skating or traveling the world.
Among the crowd was her older sister Tiffany Robinson, who called for a stop to bloodshed.
“We just have to do more in this city to stop reckless violence for no reason. People should be able to feel free to go out in this city and just want to enjoy themselves and that’s it and not have to worry about whether their loved one is going to be able to come home the same way they left,” she said.
WATCH: