Fulton honors woman killed during July 4th weekend last year

The 32-year-old native Atlantan native was among the five people killed in the metro area during the July Fourth holiday weekend last year, including 8-year-old Secoreia Turner.

Robinson died following an Auburn Avenue shooting in which as many as 14 people were injured. Investigators said at the time that people had gathered to watch fireworks when a car hit a group of partygoers, sparking a fight that led to gunshots.