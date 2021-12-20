Fulton honors outgoing founding fathers of Johns Creek, Milton

Fulton County commissioners took time at their last meeting of the year to recognize the outgoing mayors of two North Fulton cities.
Mike Bodker in Johns Creek and Joe Lockwood in Milton are the only mayors either city has ever known since incorporating Dec. 1, 2016. The cities formed in the wake of Sandy Springs’ successful fight to create its city a decade and a half ago.
A reception honoring the mayors preceded the Wednesday meeting, which included proclamations honoring both men.
Lockwood has spent his years running a city with half the population of Johns Creek that is, by design, more quiet and rural. Lockwood owns a construction company and an assisted living facility.
“It’s been an honor and a pleasure to serve with you guys and I’ll cherish our relationships and friendships moving forward,” he said.
Peyton Jamison, a Milton council member, ran unopposed to become mayor.
John Bradberry, a Johns Creek council member, won a contentious battle against former council member Brian Weaver to become mayor.
Bodker has been an outspoken mover and shaker on the Northside during his four terms. He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he’ll now focus on a government consultancy business he has started with former Georgia state representative Mark Burkhalter.
Bodker joined the Development Authority of Fulton County about six months ago, bringing his accounting expertise to an organization in transition.
“One of the things that I find so wonderful in these offices is the opportunity to work with so many people to create such good, and I count the commissioners as friends and know that I can pick up the phone and call them,” Bodker said. “And while we may not always agree on things, we have a mutual respect for each other, and that’s to the benefit of all of our collective citizens across Fulton County.”
