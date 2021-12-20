Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Fulton honors outgoing founding fathers of Johns Creek, Milton

Mike Bodker of Johns Creek (tan suit second from the left) and Joe Lockwood (navy suit second from the right) of Milton are the only mayors either city has ever known since incorporating Dec. 1, 2016. (Ben Brasch/AJC)
caption arrowCaption
Mike Bodker of Johns Creek (tan suit second from the left) and Joe Lockwood (navy suit second from the right) of Milton are the only mayors either city has ever known since incorporating Dec. 1, 2016. (Ben Brasch/AJC)

Credit: Ben Brasch

Credit: Ben Brasch

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Fulton County commissioners took time at their last meeting of the year to recognize the outgoing mayors of two North Fulton cities.

Mike Bodker in Johns Creek and Joe Lockwood in Milton are the only mayors either city has ever known since incorporating Dec. 1, 2016. The cities formed in the wake of Sandy Springs’ successful fight to create its city a decade and a half ago.

A reception honoring the mayors preceded the Wednesday meeting, which included proclamations honoring both men.

ExploreFulton breaks ground on $38M animal shelter site

Lockwood has spent his years running a city with half the population of Johns Creek that is, by design, more quiet and rural. Lockwood owns a construction company and an assisted living facility.

“It’s been an honor and a pleasure to serve with you guys and I’ll cherish our relationships and friendships moving forward,” he said.

Peyton Jamison, a Milton council member, ran unopposed to become mayor.

ExploreJohns Creek mayor-elect seeks unity, says partisanship dominated election

John Bradberry, a Johns Creek council member, won a contentious battle against former council member Brian Weaver to become mayor.

Bodker has been an outspoken mover and shaker on the Northside during his four terms. He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he’ll now focus on a government consultancy business he has started with former Georgia state representative Mark Burkhalter.

Bodker joined the Development Authority of Fulton County about six months ago, bringing his accounting expertise to an organization in transition.

“One of the things that I find so wonderful in these offices is the opportunity to work with so many people to create such good, and I count the commissioners as friends and know that I can pick up the phone and call them,” Bodker said. “And while we may not always agree on things, we have a mutual respect for each other, and that’s to the benefit of all of our collective citizens across Fulton County.”

Credit: WSBTV Videos

caption arrowCaption
Former WSB-TV anchor, current political analyst John Pruitt remembers Johnny Isakson

Credit: WSBTV Videos

About the Author

Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Porsche breaks ground for new track at its Experience Center in Atlanta
3h ago
Atlanta councilman’s former mayoral campaign facing debt
6h ago
Varsity under contract to open restaurant in Rome, mayor says
23h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top