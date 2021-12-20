Fulton honors outgoing founding fathers of Johns Creek, Milton

Peyton Jamison, a Milton council member, ran unopposed to become mayor.

John Bradberry, a Johns Creek council member, won a contentious battle against former council member Brian Weaver to become mayor.

Bodker has been an outspoken mover and shaker on the Northside during his four terms. He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he’ll now focus on a government consultancy business he has started with former Georgia state representative Mark Burkhalter.

Bodker joined the Development Authority of Fulton County about six months ago, bringing his accounting expertise to an organization in transition.

“One of the things that I find so wonderful in these offices is the opportunity to work with so many people to create such good, and I count the commissioners as friends and know that I can pick up the phone and call them,” Bodker said. “And while we may not always agree on things, we have a mutual respect for each other, and that’s to the benefit of all of our collective citizens across Fulton County.”