Fulton government to host blood drive

Cheri Adams donates blood at USC’s Galen Center on April 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Fulton County government is hosting a blood drive later this month.

There have been consistent blood shortages since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to the Red Cross.

ExploreAdvocates push for more Black organ donors

This drive will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 29 at the county’s downtown government building, 141 Pryor St., according to a post from the county’s Facebook.

Those interested in signing up should go to redcrossblood.org and enter “FCG” in the top right corner of the page under “Find a Blood Drive.” Bring your photo ID and mask.

About the Author

Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

