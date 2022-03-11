Fulton government to host blood drive

The Fulton County government is hosting a blood drive later this month.
There have been consistent blood shortages since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to the Red Cross.
This drive will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 29 at the county’s downtown government building, 141 Pryor St., according to a post from the county’s Facebook.
Those interested in signing up should go to redcrossblood.org and enter “FCG” in the top right corner of the page under “Find a Blood Drive.” Bring your photo ID and mask.
