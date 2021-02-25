X

Fulton Government Center’s tax office reopening Monday

The Fulton County Government Center was sporadically bustling in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, June 29, 2020. (REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fulton County residents on Monday are getting back the tax office inside the county’s headquarters.

The tax office inside 141 Pryor St. will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Monday with new COVID-19 safety protocols.

The county is limiting in-person interaction and instituting a new system in which visitors wait in their cars to be served and then contacted by cell phone when it’s time their turn.

County staff encourage residents who want in-person services to use kiosks located in all tax commissioner’s offices and at the following Krogers in Fulton:

  • 2685 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta, 30315
  • 227 Sandy Springs Place, Sandy Springs, 30328
  • 3330 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta, 30305
  • 800 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta, 30316
  • 725 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, 30306
  • 10945 State Bridge Road in Alpharetta, 30022
  • There’s also the kiosk at the Customer Service Center at Maxwell Road, 11575 Maxwell Road in Alpharetta

