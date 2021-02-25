Fulton Government Center’s tax office reopening Monday

Fulton County residents on Monday are getting back the tax office inside the county’s headquarters.
The tax office inside 141 Pryor St. will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Monday with new COVID-19 safety protocols.
The county is limiting in-person interaction and instituting a new system in which visitors wait in their cars to be served and then contacted by cell phone when it’s time their turn.
County staff encourage residents who want in-person services to use kiosks located in all tax commissioner’s offices and at the following Krogers in Fulton:
- 2685 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta, 30315
- 227 Sandy Springs Place, Sandy Springs, 30328
- 3330 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta, 30305
- 800 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta, 30316
- 725 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, 30306
- 10945 State Bridge Road in Alpharetta, 30022
- There’s also the kiosk at the Customer Service Center at Maxwell Road, 11575 Maxwell Road in Alpharetta
Credit: WSBTV Videos