Fulton elections board set to discuss early voting, drop boxes Thursday

The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections meets at the Assembly Hall of the Fulton County Government Center to certify the June general primary run-off election on Monday, June 27, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com





By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Fulton County’s board of elections is slated to meet Thursday, about 65 days away from the start of early voting in some of the country’s hottest races.

Board members are scheduled at 10 a.m. to discuss changes to polling places and approve early voting/absentee drop box locations along with hear voter residency challenges, according to the meeting agenda posted online.

What wasn’t posted were the proposed early voting locations, which have worried officials at the ACLU.

ACLU of Georgia earlier this month asked Fulton to provide on-campus early voting opportunities to college students after hearing from concerned students and administrators. Higher education institutions hosted early voting sites during in Fulton’s 2018 and 2020 elections.

The civil rights organization announced that leaders from Georgia State, Georgia Tech and the Atlanta University Center (including Morehouse, Spelman and Morris Brown colleges along with Clark Atlanta University) had concerns.

County officials said they were still finalizing their list of early voting places and added that they are always looking to maximize the number of people legally voting.

Every voter is expected to matter considering the hot races this cycle. UGA football legend Herschel Walker is the Republican challenging incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for his federal seat, and Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams wants to oust Governor Brian Kemp from the mansion on West Paces Ferry Road.

The Fulton meeting will be held in the assembly hall of the Fulton government center at 141 Pryor St. in downtown Atlanta. County staff said the morning meeting will be streamed at www.youtube.com/c/FultonGovernmentTV.

Georgia pushes for election after court ruled the vote would discriminate against Black voters

About the Author

Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

