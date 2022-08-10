Fulton elections board set to discuss early voting, drop boxes Thursday

County officials said they were still finalizing their list of early voting places and added that they are always looking to maximize the number of people legally voting.

Every voter is expected to matter considering the hot races this cycle. UGA football legend Herschel Walker is the Republican challenging incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for his federal seat, and Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams wants to oust Governor Brian Kemp from the mansion on West Paces Ferry Road.

The Fulton meeting will be held in the assembly hall of the Fulton government center at 141 Pryor St. in downtown Atlanta. County staff said the morning meeting will be streamed at www.youtube.com/c/FultonGovernmentTV.