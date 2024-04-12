Fulton crisis center price goes up, stays under budget

A change order Fulton County commissioners approved Wednesday will add $3 million to the cost of the county’s new Behavioral Health Crisis Center — but that will still be just under the construction project’s $15 million original estimate.

The crisis center, the first to be publicly funded in Fulton County, is being added to the existing Oak Hill Child Adolescent & Family Center at 2805 Metropolitan Parkway SW. It will be operated under contract by Grady Health Services, and will open later this year. The state budget includes more than $13 million in annual operating funds for the center.

“This $3 million change order represents the advice we have received from our operator, Grady, and the state to address safety concerns,” said Pamela Roshell, the county’s chief operating officer for Health, Human Services & Public Works.