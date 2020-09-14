Fulton County to add more absentee ballot drop box locations

Fulton County plans to double the number of absentee ballot drop box locations for the general election in November.
A greater number of absentee ballots are expected for elections than in previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The list of drop box locations will be updated on the Fulton County website, Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez, county Director of External Relations, said in an email.
The ballot boxes are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Fulton officials expect the Secretary of State’s office to begin issuing ballots for the general election on Sept. 18.
On Aug. 31, a federal judge ruled absentee ballots must be counted for the general election if they are postmarked by Nov. 3 and delivered up to three days afterward. Absentee ballots can be dropped off in a box until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
The county currently has 20 drop box locations for the special election for Georgia’s Congressional Fifth District race being held Sept. 29. Seven candidates are running to complete the remainder of the late John Lewis' term, which ends Jan. 3. If none of the seven candidates wins a majority of votes that day, the top two will proceed to a runoff on Dec. 1.
Lewis, 80, served in Congress for 33 years. He died July 17 after battling pancreatic cancer.
Below are locations where voters can currently find drop boxes for absentee ballots.
Alpharetta Branch Library 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta
Auburn Avenue Research Library 101 Auburn Avenue, N.E., Atlanta
College Park Branch Library 3647 Main Street, College Park
East Point Branch Library 2757 Main Street, East Point
East Roswell Branch Library 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell
Evelyn G. Lowery at Cascade 3665 Cascade Road, S.W. Atlanta
Fairburn Branch Library 60 Valley View Drive, Fairburn
Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton 4055 Flat Shoals Road, Union City
Johns Creek Environmental Campus 8100 Holcomb Bridge Road, Alpharetta
Metropolitan Branch Library 1332 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta
Milton Branch Library 855 Mayfield Road, Milton
North Fulton Service Center 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
Northwest Branch Library at Scott’s Crossing 2489 Perry Boulevard, N.W. Atlanta
North Training Center 5025 Roswell Road, Atlanta
Palmetto Branch Library 9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway, Palmetto
Robert E. Fulton Regional Library at Ocee 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek
Roswell Branch Library 115 Norcross Street, Roswell
Sandy Springs Branch Library 395 Mount Vernon Highway N.E., Sandy Springs
South Fulton Service Center 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park
Wolf Creek Branch Library 3100 Enon Road, Atlanta