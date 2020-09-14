X

Fulton County to add more absentee ballot drop box locations

Fulton County plans to double the number of drop box locations for absentee ballots for the General Election in November. Pictured, a person drops off a ballot for Washington state's primary election, in August, at a collection box at the King County Administration Building in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren).
Credit: Ted S. Warren

North Fulton County | 29 minutes ago
By Adrianne Murchison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fulton County plans to double the number of absentee ballot drop box locations for the general election in November.

A greater number of absentee ballots are expected for elections than in previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The list of drop box locations will be updated on the Fulton County website, Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez, county Director of External Relations, said in an email.

The ballot boxes are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Fulton officials expect the Secretary of State’s office to begin issuing ballots for the general election on Sept. 18.

On Aug. 31, a federal judge ruled absentee ballots must be counted for the general election if they are postmarked by Nov. 3 and delivered up to three days afterward. Absentee ballots can be dropped off in a box until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The county currently has 20 drop box locations for the special election for Georgia’s Congressional Fifth District race being held Sept. 29. Seven candidates are running to complete the remainder of the late John Lewis' term, which ends Jan. 3. If none of the seven candidates wins a majority of votes that day, the top two will proceed to a runoff on Dec. 1.

Lewis, 80, served in Congress for 33 years. He died July 17 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Below are locations where voters can currently find drop boxes for absentee ballots.

Alpharetta Branch Library 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta

Auburn Avenue Research Library 101 Auburn Avenue, N.E., Atlanta

College Park Branch Library 3647 Main Street, College Park

East Point Branch Library 2757 Main Street, East Point

East Roswell Branch Library 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell

Evelyn G. Lowery at Cascade 3665 Cascade Road, S.W. Atlanta

Fairburn Branch Library 60 Valley View Drive, Fairburn

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton 4055 Flat Shoals Road, Union City

Johns Creek Environmental Campus 8100 Holcomb Bridge Road, Alpharetta

Metropolitan Branch Library 1332 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta

Milton Branch Library 855 Mayfield Road, Milton

North Fulton Service Center 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

Northwest Branch Library at Scott’s Crossing 2489 Perry Boulevard, N.W. Atlanta

North Training Center 5025 Roswell Road, Atlanta

Palmetto Branch Library 9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway, Palmetto

Robert E. Fulton Regional Library at Ocee 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek

Roswell Branch Library 115 Norcross Street, Roswell

Sandy Springs Branch Library 395 Mount Vernon Highway N.E., Sandy Springs

South Fulton Service Center 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park

Wolf Creek Branch Library 3100 Enon Road, Atlanta

