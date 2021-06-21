Fulton County Schools inks $3.2M contract for staff literacy training

“Teachers will learn how to teach the concepts, implement instructional routines and activities, how to differentiate instructions to meet the literacy needs of all students,” said Chief Academic Officer Cliff Jones at a board meeting earlier this month. “And school leaders will also complete the training to learn how best to support the teachers and students during this journey.”

About 70 district leaders, including the superintendent, are expected to begin a one-year training program next month.

An estimated 600 principals and other elementary, middle and high school leaders will start in August and complete the training by January 2023.

The district will wait until the middle of the upcoming school year to begin training teachers. In January, 2,500 elementary school teachers will start a two-year professional development program.

The schedule was created to give teachers and students several months to reacclimate to in-person learning, Superintendent Mike Looney told board members. Some students haven’t been on campus since spring 2020.

During that first semester, other work related to the literacy project will continue, Looney said.

“Teachers are trying to get ahead of the curve right now, and they are learning on their own,” he said.