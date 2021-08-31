Fulton County Schools drops plan for mask-optional campus

“To date, less than 10 families committed to the learning hub, a number too low to warrant a viable program option. Therefore, FCS will not move forward with this learning option,” the district’s statement said.

There were early indications that the idea may not prove popular.

At an Aug. 19 board meeting, with just one more day left before the initial sign-up period closed, Superintendent Mike Looney said that well under 100 students had committed to the program. Some families who initially expressed interest eventually pulled out, said spokesman Brian Noyes.

The district’s statement said officials considered the plan because they wanted to offer another option for families if possible.