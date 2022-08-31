Fulton County praised for monkeypox vaccine outreach

Overall, Fulton health officials report that 69% of its vaccines have been administered to people of color, which includes Black and Hispanic people.

In a press release on its website Tuesday, the Fulton County Board of Health pointed to its outreach efforts, which have included weekly monkeypox vaccination clinics on Fridays in partnership with community-based organizations serving people of color. They have also worked to promote vaccine access in collaboration with Atlanta Black Pride promoters and organizers, posting QR codes with links to online vaccine sign-ups at bars and expanding clinic hours to include evenings and some weekends.

“Partnerships with organizations that work with the impacted communities are essential to tackling any health crisis,” Sexual Health Program Director Joshua O’Neal stated in a press release. “For monkeypox, these partnerships helped guide our initiatives and efforts, ensuring vaccines get directly to communities hardest hit while minimizing barriers.”

The number of monkeypox cases in Georgia rose to 1,372 Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The tally includes three pediatric cases and 19 women, according to the latest data released Wednesday by the state Department of Health.

U.S. officials are providing Georgia with additional vaccines in advance of tens of thousands expected to visit Atlanta for pride events, according to U.S. officials. The Biden Administration will supply Georgia with up to 5,500 more doses of vaccines leading up to and during Atlanta Black Pride events that began Tuesday evening and will continue through Sept. 6.

As part of outreach during Atlanta Black Pride, the Fulton County Board of Health has added evening vaccination hours, collaborated with the DPH to set up monkeypox “pop-up” vaccination clinics, and worked with event promoters to spread the word.

The vaccine clinics during Atlanta Black Pride include one on Saturday at the Neighborhood Union Health Center located in the Vine City neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the White House monkeypox response officials also announced a new “equity intervention pilot program” that will provide vaccines for smaller community events. The program will allow local health officials to try out new strategies to reach those most in need of vaccination, but who may have barriers in accessing the vaccine, such as lack of access to online appointment scheduling or stigma that may be associated with attending public vaccine events that may require disclosure of sexual identity, gender identity and sexual activity.

Atlanta Black Pride Organizers said they are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the monkeypox virus.

“Our events are being monitored so that they are not overpacked… I think that the issues that you’re going to have when it comes to monkeypox are going to be the club events, the nighttime events and the pool parties,” Amber Moore, chief operating officer and vice president of Atlanta Black Pride, said in a recent interview.

“Those events will have to be more cautious from what I’ve heard.”

Moore said that Atlanta Black Pride typically draws 20,000-40,000 visitors during Labor Day weekend each year. She also noted that organizers are taking steps to limit coronavirus infections as well.

About monkeypox

Infections with the type of monkeypox virus identified in this outbreak are rarely fatal. Over 99% of people who get the currently circulating form of monkeypox are likely to survive. However, people with weakened immune systems, children under 8 years of age, people with a history of eczema, and pregnant or breastfeeding mothers may be more likely to get seriously ill or die.

Texas health officials reported the death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox Tuesday, and if confirmed to be the cause, could be the first known fatal case of the virus in the United States.

Symptoms of monkeypox can be extremely painful, and the rash may leave those infected with permanent scarring.

