Fulton County DA-elect Fani Willis forms transition team

The 22-member “Restoring Integrity Transition Team” will aim to identify the five most pressing community concerns involving criminal justice and find ways to address them, Willis said. It will also try to determine the best way to divert certain offenders into supervision programs before they are criminally charged.

“I’m putting this group to work,” said Willis, who unseated longtime DA Paul Howard with 72% of the vote in the Aug. 11 runoff election.