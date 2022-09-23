BreakingNews
Election equipment to be replaced in Coffee County after outside access
Fulton commissioner to host health fair and walk

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall is again hosting the Joan P. Garner Walk & Health Fair.

The event — named after her mentor and former county commissioner — will be held Oct. 1 at Rodney Cook Senior Park in Vine City, according to an announcement from Hall’s office.

Garner died in 2017 from breast cancer at age 65. She fought for the rights of LGBTQ+ residents, including the right to testing/treatment for people with HIV and AIDS.

ExploreJoan Garner, 65: LGBT, civic activist put passions in public service

This is the fifth time Hall has put on the event, which will feature a Saturday of free health screenings along with free food and activities.

The event is set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

