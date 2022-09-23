Fulton commissioner to host health fair and walk

Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall is again hosting the Joan P. Garner Walk & Health Fair.
The event — named after her mentor and former county commissioner — will be held Oct. 1 at Rodney Cook Senior Park in Vine City, according to an announcement from Hall’s office.
Garner died in 2017 from breast cancer at age 65. She fought for the rights of LGBTQ+ residents, including the right to testing/treatment for people with HIV and AIDS.
This is the fifth time Hall has put on the event, which will feature a Saturday of free health screenings along with free food and activities.
The event is set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
